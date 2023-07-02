Search icon
Viral video shows man grooving on speeding bike, internet reacts

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

Viral video shows man grooving on speeding bike, internet reacts
screengrab

New Delhi: In the vast realm of online videos showcasing daring bike stunts, it's not uncommon to stumble upon captivating and adrenaline-fueled displays. However, a recent video has garnered significant attention as it portrays a man engaging in a highly risky act—dancing on a speeding bike. This viral video has captured the fascination of viewers across various social media platforms, and it was shared by an individual named Amit Verma on his official Instagram account.

The footage showcases Amit fearlessly performing dance moves while maintaining control of the bike without using his hands. The gravity-defying nature of his actions has left audiences both amazed and concerned about the potential dangers involved.

As with any viral video, the comments section beneath this clip has become a space for netizens to share their thoughts. Among the diverse array of reactions, some viewers have expressed criticism, voicing their concerns about the inherent risks and questioning the wisdom of such reckless behavior. Comments like "This is so stupid," "Not cool," and "So stupid" highlight these sentiments. Other users have taken a more cautious approach, urging Amit not to repeat these acts and emphasizing the importance of prioritizing safety.

It is essential to emphasize that while this video has sparked a wide range of reactions, responsible and safe behavior should always be the priority. Engaging in extreme stunts without proper precautions can result in severe consequences for both the performer and those who might be influenced to replicate such actions. It is crucial to promote a culture of responsible choices and discourage actions that could endanger oneself or others.

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Furious Salman Khan lashes out at housemates for 'lack of morality', threatens to leave show- Watch
