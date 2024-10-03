Twitter
Viral video shows lions enjoying rare snowstorm in Africa, internet is delighted, watch here

Suzanne Scott from GG Conservation, who filmed the lions’ reactions, noted that this was the first time they had seen such deep snow.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 11:22 PM IST

Viral video shows lions enjoying rare snowstorm in Africa, internet is delighted, watch here
Last week, South Africa experienced an unusual snowstorm that surprised everyone. Major highways were closed, and people stayed indoors as a thick layer of snow covered the area.

Amid this rare weather, a lion sanctuary called GG Conservation shared videos of its lions reacting to the snow. In the clips, you can see big cats like Luna and Snowdrop wandering through the white landscape. Their playful exploration of the snow has delighted many people online.

While most of the lions seemed unfazed by the snow, some looked curious and confused by the falling flakes. One video caption read, “This is Luna and Snowdrop enjoying this new white stuff we hardly ever see. Mother nature can do anything she wants anywhere she wants.”

Suzanne Scott from GG Conservation, who filmed the lions’ reactions, noted that this was the first time they had seen such deep snow. She mentioned, “It was really interesting to see new behaviors in the lions—who used their shelters and who didn’t, who seemed to love it and who looked uncomfortable.” The sanctuary described the lions as “survivors and warriors” who happily roared through the snowstorm.

 

 

Snow is not common in South Africa, though there are a few ski resorts that aren’t in use. This snowstorm gave both the lions and their caretakers a unique experience, showing how these powerful animals adapt to unusual weather.

Now that the snow has melted, GG Conservation is back to normal, but the fun videos of the lions continue to bring smiles to many faces online.

 

