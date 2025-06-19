Surprisingly, the kid remained calm and composed, wearing a mask, he sat quite close to the giant wild animal as the lioness tried to pounce on him with jaws wide open.

A spine-chilling video from a zoo in Shenyang, China, is going viral, showing a shocking moment that's now making headlines. In a clip, a toddler is seen exploring a zoo as a lioness suddenly tries to jump on him through a glass wall.

Surprisingly, the kid remained calm and composed, wearing a mask, he sat quite close to the giant wild animal as the lioness tried to pounce on him with jaws wide open. His mother recorded his scene while the little kid curiously stared at the big cats through the thick glass wall.

As per reports, this video was taken in 2023 at a zoo in Shenyang, China.

“A lioness was captured trying to eat a toddler through its glass enclosure in Northern China," the caption read.

Watch here

Netizens online were shocked by both the lioness' scary move and the toddlers' composed reaction.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, 'Growing up in a small village where we get exposed to unique creatures in their habitat. When I came to the USA I was so eager to go to the zoo to see those animals but it didn’t feel the same . There is this sadness that I see in their eyes that I couldn’t explain. That was my last time at the zoo.'

Another user said, 'The only prison where all prisoners are innocent.'

A third user commented, 'What a small enclosure for an animal that could track miles in an hour. Extremely sad.'

Another wrote, 'Wow look how tiny that enclosure is. You can see people on the other side walking around, not even 20 feet away. How sad.'

Also read: This is how Shah Rukh Khan ended up in Ed Sheeran’s 'Sapphire' music video: 'He invited me over...'