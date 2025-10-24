Viral video shows lion making daring escape in moving truck while being transported in North West Africa; WATCH

A shocking incident involving a lion has surfaced on social media the video of which has gone viral. The viral video of the lion shows it riding on the roof of a truck for few moments and then leaping it with a heavy landing on a highway.

The video was captured by the person driving behind the truck on the R49 road near Bakerville, between Lichtenburg and Zeerust in South Africa. The motorists were left shocking and amazed.

What did the viral video of jumping lion show?

A lion was being transported to the North West when a video caught it standing on the roof of the wildlife transporter after being able to somehow escape it and while he standing there for few miles, with amazing balancing skills as the truck was moving at a massive speed of 95.6 km/hr (60mph), he was then seen leaping quickly from atop it and casually walking to his freedom. When the big cat landed on the road, the driver making the video, stopped the car just then to take a pause before finding a safe passage.



Before the big leap, the truck was captured going off the road allowing the lion to land on the road and escape. Another video captured the lion's trail moving from the road and walking into the wild. The lion was being brought from a game farm and was transporting it to another game farm. How the lion escaped the truck was not captured, however, he was somehow able to break the observation hatch on the truck's roof.

His leap was indeed brave and daring as even after a hard thumping landing he came back on his legs and strolled casually towards the forest area. After the incident, reportedly, the truck driver alerted the police who then contacted Anton Nel, a veterinarian with the Lichtenburg Animal Hospital. After reaching the area, he confirmed that the animal was still under the influence of the tranquilizer it was injected with before being transported when he and other responders found it in the grass under a tree near the town of Bakerville.

The lion was captured and safely loaded for transport to the game farm. Nel also said that he examined the big cat and found it had a ripped nail and minor scratches due to the fall, but no serious injuries. Nel said, “The walls of the trailer were smooth and about 2.5m high yet the lion managed to scale it and get his large body through the very small observation hatch. “It was quite an extraordinary escape and it then enjoyed the view from the roof until it jumped off and when I got there it was lying in the grass under a roadside tree. “It still had some sedation in its system so was mellow and after I darted it walked a short distance before the drugs took effect and lay down and went to sleep.

“He was loaded again without incident to continue his journey,” he said. The National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was also made aware of the situation and ensured that they would conduct a formal inspection of the lion's new home to ensure its safety. The new owner of the lion Pat Loots also confirmed its safety.