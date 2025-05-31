The King Cobra is the longest venomous snake in the world, which can be up to 18 feet in length and mainly eats other snakes.

A recent video has captured widespread attention, featuring a man posing dangerously close behind a king cobra wearing a knitted bear cap. The clip has gone extensively viral, sparking a mix of amusement and concern among viewers.

The video, originally shared on Instagram by @sahabatalamreal, shows a king cobra wearing a tiny blue and purple cap on its hood. The real fear was unlocked when the snake tried to jump and attack the man sitting behind and spilling tea. The King Cobra is the longest venomous snake in the world, which can be up to 18 feet in length and mainly eats other snakes. It is famous for spreading its hood and deep hiss, which makes it extremely scary and impressive.

While some users found this video cute and amusing, others showed deep concern, as sitting next to these reptiles can lead to something dangerous.

The 90-second clip has already garnered over 6.7 lakh views, 405 likes and 9,220 comments.

How the social media reacted

One user wrote, ''How did you tie that in the first place?''

Another user said, ''Cute and funny at the same time.''

A third user commented, ''When you play with Pookie and suddenly she gets angry !''

''Men are not beginners,'' a user wrote.

''Bro has F1 reflexes,'' another user said.

''The reason women live longer than men,'' another user wrote.

''“How to handle a toxic relationship,'' another user wrote.

