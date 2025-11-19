FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral

VIRAL

Viral video shows Kerala man introducing Christmas special lungi; netizens say ‘Santa has seen things that...’

The unique lungi features Santa Claus, a Christmas tree, bells, decorations and snow-themed motifs all over it.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 04:48 PM IST

Viral video shows Kerala man introducing Christmas special lungi; netizens say ‘Santa has seen things that...’
Christmas is around the corner, and the festive preparations have already started. Recently, a video went viral on X of a South Indian man who has taken the festival to a new level. In the video, the man can be seen wearing a lungi covered in Christmas prints. 

The unique lungi features Santa Claus, a Christmas tree, bells, decorations and snow-themed motifs all over it. 

In the clip, the man can be seen flaunting the outfit, from the front to the back, making sure the design is visible to everyone. 

The man can also be heard enthusiastically saying that the lungi is available in both white and black colours, requesting viewers to contact him if they want to buy any of them. “We have a lot of collections for Christmas—shirts, hats, nice hats, both white and black," he says in the video. 

Watch the video here: 

 

 

Social media reactions: 

One user wrote, ''That Santa has seen things which can't be unseen!'' Another user said, ''My goodness, the trend just keeps getting extra each year!! Poli poli.'' A third user commented, ''Hoping someone would ring their jingle bells if they start wearing Christmas mundu!'' Another user wrote, ''Front side jingle bell back Santa Claus.''

Also read: Why Kosher phones are the new hype? With no internet, these phones are used by THIS community for...

 

