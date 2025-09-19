Viral video shows iPhone 12 Pro max turned into iPhone 17 Pro Max replica: 'It looks like cheap'

Estonia says 3 Russian jets entered its airspace, NATO calls it 'reckless behaviour'
Salman Khan wraps up Battle of Galwan in 45 days, director Apoorva Lakhia says 'froze, baked, shivered, sucked oxygen but...'
Massive 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russian coast
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar drops bombshell on Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for IND vs PAK Super 4 clash
PM Narendra Modi pays emotional tribute to 'popular singer' Zubeen Garg: 'He will be remembered for...'
Sam Pitroda breaks silence on 'Pakistan feels like home' remark: 'When I said...'
Donald Trump now claims to have mediated 11 global conflicts; India-Pakistan among them
Good news for Gautam Adani as Adani Group's market cap rises Rs 69000 crore in just one day after Sebi clean chit, climbs to Rs...
Will Pakistan give nuclear weapons to Saudi Arabia under defence pact? What will Israel do? Will it bomb nuclear facilities, stockpiles?
Two Assam Rifles soldiers killed in ambush in Manipur's Imphal
VIRAL
A viral video shows how an old iPhone 12 Pro Max was transformed into a replica of the newly launched iPhone 17 Pro Max.
How badly do you want to get your hands on an iPhone 17 Pro? While many buyers are thinking of trading in their old phones and covering the rest from their savings, others are exploring cheaper options that cost only a fraction of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. In fact, some stores now offer makeovers that can turn your old iPhone into a lookalike of the latest model. One person even gave his iPhone 12 a complete transformation to match the design of the iPhone 17 Pro.
A viral video shows how an old iPhone 12 Pro Max was transformed into a replica of the newly launched iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows a vendor holding an iPhone 12. He first sticks a bright orange, similar to the “Cosmic Orange" edition recently introduced for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. After that, he attached a new frame around the camera and flashlight to match the iPhone 17 design.
'Phone vendors are now converting iPhone 12 to iPhone 17 Pro Max,' the caption of the post reads.
September 15, 2025
One user wrote, 'If you do this, your self-esteem is below sea level and you should always apologise to any tree you come across for wasting the oxygen they produce.'' Another user said, ''Earlier, at least it looked like an iPhone, now it looks like a cheap copy of an iPhone 17 Pro Max.'' A third user commented, ''Some people never upgrade their iPhones because they think Apple doesn’t offer anything new except a visual overhaul, but it isn’t true.''
Also read: Viral video: AC train passenger caught smoking, sparks online debate over public rights