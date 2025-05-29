In the viral video, hundreds of people dressed in traditional Indian outfits are seen dancing and singing to the tune of DJ music on the famous Wall Street.

In America, a wedding baraat (procession) with drums and desi style took over entire Wall Street. A video showing at least 400 Indian people dancing and celebrating together has gone viral on social media, and the social media users are reacting with excitement and joy.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle @djajmumbai. ''We shut down Wall Street for a 400 person Baraat- who would’ve ever thought?! Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic,'' the caption read.

In the viral video, hundreds of people dressed in traditional Indian outfits are seen dancing and singing to the tune of DJ music on the famous Wall Street. The crowd looks completely immersed in fun, and the entire area appears closed for the celebration.

People wearing lehengas, sarees, sherwanis, and kurtas are seen dancing happily. The lively scene, with music and smiles all around, turned the financial district into a dance floor.

Netizens reaction

One user wrote, ''Never thought I would hear the dhol version of Empire State of Mind, it's amazing. Another wrote, ''One can only imagine how much money they must have spent to close a block of Wall Street, but it was really fun to watch.'' Another wrote, More than 400 people and never-ending fun, this is really wild.'' ''Okay, definitely making a reel on this music woaaah,'' a user wrote. ''Never thought I would be hearing empire state of mind's dhol version, that's wild,'' another user wrote. ''People in NYC are so happy and surprised as well …recording videos of Barrat,'' a user wrote. ''Please tell this family I'd like to apply to join it. I'm open to everything - marriage, adoption, rakhi,'' a user wrote.

