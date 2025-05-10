A Bihar-based content creator's imaginative video about Sonu Nigam's recording of "Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal" has caught Farah Khan's attention.

A hilarious video imagining the recording session of Sonu Nigam's hit song "Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal" from the 2004 film Main Hoon Na has gone viral on social media. The video, created by Bihar-based content creator Akash Agrawal, showcases a fictional account of the song's recording, with Nigam facing a series of comedic mishaps.

In the video, Agrawal enacts a scenario where the chorus begins singing in Nigam's absence, with the hope that he would arrive on time. The skit takes a humorous turn when Nigam, played by Agrawal, rushes to the studio on a motorbike, only to face a breakdown midway. However, he manages to arrive just seconds before his part begins, adding to the comedic effect.

Soon after this video was shared online, it quickly went viral and also caught the attention of Choreographer turned Director Farah Khan, who helmed the iconic film Main Hoon Na.

She could not hold herself from taking hilarious jibe as Farah commented, "This is exactly how it was recorded," and added laughing emoji. Sonu Nigam also reacted to the video, responding with laughter. "Hahahahhahaha...That's so cute," he commented.

The video has garnered over 592,000 views and numerous comments and likes on Instagram. Social media users praised the comic timing and storytelling in the short reel, with many echoing how real and well-timed the performance felt. "My anxiety level while watching this reel increased," one user commented, while another added, "I myself felt anxious when 'Sonu Nigam' was not reaching the studio because of the bike thing."

A third user wrote, "Late sonu nigam ho rhe the, aur meko aisa dhak dhak horela tha."

"Just imagine Sonu Nigam with splendour," said a forth user, while a fifth user wrote, "OMG this is lit."

Meanwhile, the song "Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal," composed by Anu Malik and sung by Sonu Nigam with the Sabri Brothers, remains a fan favorite. This light-hearted take on its recording only added to the nostalgia and gave fans something new to smile about. Agrawal's creative imagination and the reactions from Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam have made this viral video a delight for fans of Indian cinema and music.