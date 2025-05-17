A video shared on Instagram showcases a cake-making factory in Japan specialising in handmade strawberry shortcakes. The video highlights the dessert's appeal, describing the buttery, soft, and crumbly pastry infused with juicy strawberries, fresh cream, and a hint of vanilla. This sweet delicacy, known for its decadent taste, is presented as a treat that can make anyone forget about their calorie intake, enticing viewers to indulge in its goodness.

Video begins with preparation

The preparation begins with softened cream cheese evenly spread on sponge cakes, which are then sliced to perfection. Half-cut, fresh strawberries are arranged in a circular pattern, followed by a generous layer of thick, fresh cream.

In the next step, it can be seen that the another layer of sponge and cream is added to enrich the cake before the slices are separated. Whipped cream is drizzled on top, garnished with a single juicy strawberry, and the creamy, tart strawberry shortcake is ready. This process is from Tokyo's Ginza Cozy Corner, with each slice priced at 572 yen.

Social media reaction

As soon as the video was shared online, it quickly went viral, it now the video gained over 9.8 million views.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, " want to taste one slice from this cake," while another said, "A wonderful crooked homemade cake is soooooo much better than a perfect industrially manufacture cake."

“I would love a slice of this cake,” said a third user.

A forth user said, "Nothing beats the taste of a homemade creation."