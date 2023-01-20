Viral video shows how noodles are made, netizens say 'ab kasam se nahi khayege'

screengrab

New Delhi: Today's viral videos are driving everyone insane on the internet. These clip may be amusing, cheerful, sad, inventive, or creative, but this one is for all noodles lovers. We all know that nothing compares to noodles, you'd agree. Come rain or shine, a bowl of noodles (even soupy) is the ultimate comfort food. They come in a variety of forms and can be prepared in a variety of ways with a variety of ingredients to create lip-smackingly delicious treats. Noodles can be prepared at home or enjoyed at a fine dining establishment, but nothing beats the flavor of noodles sold at roadside eateries. However, this video will compel you to reconsider eating this scrumptious delicacy.

When was the last time you had road side chinese hakka noodles with schezwan sauce? pic.twitter.com/wGYFfXO3L7 — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) January 18, 2023

The viral video showed the noodles being made in a cramped space by men with little hygiene supervision. The clip revealed the unhygienic face of the noodles you eat on the street, from handling the dough with bare hands to placing it in dirty containers and throwing it on the dirty floor.

The clip is shared on Twitter by user named Chirag Barjatya with a caption that reads, “When was the last time you had roadside Chinese Hakka noodles with schezwan sauce?”

Ever since the video was shared, it has garnered 436,000 views, over 2k likes, and around 600 retweets. Some netizens found the practise extremely disturbing, while others had some questions. Words like "sickening" and "unhygienic" abound in the comments section.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“I’m 100% certain the same hygienic conditions exist for all kitchens in #Delhi! If you truly know how your food(golgappas, kulchas, bhel puris and not limited to noodles shown here) is mass produced you would literally stop eating most of it! Ever know what the cows eat for milk?,” shared a user. “World’s most hygienic noodle making process. Noodles comes with tasty masala powder and diarrhea.” expressed another. “The entire process could not be more unhygienic than thisIf this factory can be located, this needs to be shut down,” commented a third.