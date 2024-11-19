Ever since the video was shared on the Instagram, it has gone viral with gaining over 44 million views and more than 1.4 million likes and numerous comments.

Indian weddings are known for their extravagant celebrations, and a recent video circulating on social media highlights just how lively these events can be. The video, shared on Instagram, features guests energetically dancing, with men particularly letting loose to the extent that they inadvertently cause damage to the venue.

This exuberant display has captured significant attention online, showcasing the passion and enthusiasm typical of Indian wedding festivities.

The video showcases a wild wedding celebration where male guests became overly enthusiastic in their festivities. The clip depicts attendees dancing energetically, tossing utensils, climbing poles, and even going shirtless.

In the now-viral video it can be seen that some guests are seen throwing chairs, tearing down tent fabric, dancing with carpets, and using a hammer as part of the celebration. The entire scene is a chaotic yet joyful display of revelry, with the video captioned "Tent phad dance (Tent tearing dance)," highlighting the unconventional nature of the event.

The caption on the post read, “Kripya comment box mein gyan na dein kyunki tent hamara hi hai (Kindly do not give orders in comment box because the tent is ours)." Ever since the video was shared on the Instagram, it has gone viral with gaining over 44 million views and more than 1.4 million likes and numerous comments.

Taking to the comment section, a social media user said, “Inn bhaiyon ke dekhkar ye toh tai ho gaya ke angrez se hum nahin, humse angrez azaad hue hain". A second user said, “Poor guys, how happy they are, then one day they will also get married." While a third user shared, “Tent wale ne zyada pese mang liye."