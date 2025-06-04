A startling (and scary, of course) sight of a giant, venomous python gliding through flooded streets in Navi Mumbai after heavy rain showers has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns among netizens.

A startling (and scary, of course) sight of a giant, venomous python gliding through flooded streets in Navi Mumbai after heavy rain showers has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns among netizens. In the now-viral video, the creepy crawly creature is seen swimming calmy through the muddy rainwater, sticking its head out of the water.

The clip, shared on Instagram, also featured people standing frozen, surprisingly looking at the python. The video has been posted by an Instagram user under the name @sarpmitr_ashtvinayak_more, with the caption, "Rock python".

The video has garnered over 6.7 million views, leaving netizens stunned and sparking memes (as is the custom)!

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

An user expressed concern for the reptile, saying, "Poor thing looks traumatized".

Another user asked if he was rescued.

A third jokingly wrote, "Bro going to work amid heavy rains".