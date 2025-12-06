Viral video shows German woman’s shock at Delhi’s chaotic traffic, calls experience ‘roller coaster’

The clip, posted on her Instagram account @lizlaz_tv, shows her sitting inside a moving car as she reacts in real time to the busy streets outside.

A German woman has captured the attention of social media users by sharing a light-hearted video documenting her experience dealing with Delhi's chaotic traffic.

The clip, posted on her Instagram account @lizlaz_tv, shows her sitting inside a moving car as she reacts in real time to the busy streets outside.

In the video, she is heard saying: "Welcome to Delhi, where traffic is like a rollercoaster. Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh. Oh no. No, oh my God! This doesn't happen in Germany, right? Where's the order? Where's the structure?" Her amusing yet surprising comment highlights the stark contrast she observes between Indian roads and German traffic systems, which she suggests are more organised and predictable.

Watch the video here:

Her video seems to have resonated with viewers. The clip has been viewed over 33,000 times and has garnered numerous comments.

The comments section soon turned into a lively, witty debate. One viewer wrote, "This is nothing, come to Mumbai," while another said, "It's like a racetrack." A user from Bengaluru echoed this sentiment, saying, "You should come to Bengaluru once," and invited her to witness the city's traffic jams for herself.

Some commenters took a more thoughtful approach. One person remarked, "The law is strict in India, yet no one follows it," indicating enforcement challenges. While another countered her assertion, saying, "I've seen this in Germany too," suggesting that traffic chaos isn't limited to India. Another user echoed her concern, writing, "Yes, this is a serious issue. I completely agree with you."

