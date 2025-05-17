A foreign couple living in India initiated a discussion on Instagram regarding Indian cuisine's use of raw and green ingredients. Guru and Lia expressed their surprise at India's approach to consuming unripe foods.

Guru explained that Indian cuisine is characterised by its extensive use of raw ingredients in cooking. He said green mangoes, which are commonly preserved as pickles, and green jackfruit, which is cooked as sabzi, as examples.He also highlighted the creativity in Indian cooking, mentioning that even flowers are transformed into pakoras, a popular fried snack.

Their Instagram caption beautifully summarised this, stating, "There is no such thing as too raw to eat in India. When it is a flower, you can make pakora. When it is raw, cook in sabji. When it is ripe, eat as it is. That’s so amazing.”

Social media reaction

The post generated numerous responses from Indian followers. Till now the video has gained over over 7 lakhs views and numerous comments.

One user remarked, "As an Indian, I didn’t realize that I eat so many things raw. I have been doing it routinely without even realizing it," accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Another said, "we use everything economically," while a third user said, "Nothing goes waste in India, next video should be on how yesterday's food is recycled, roti into fried roti, yesterday's rice into fried rice with tamarind and lemon, yesterday's dal into dal tadka and so on."

However, several users countered that India’s food culture varies significantly by region, and not all communities use ingredients as described by the couple. One user commented, “That’s completely wrong and stereotypical. In South India, we have sambar, spicy dishes, millet-based meals we don’t only rely on vegetables.”

Meanwhile, Guru and Lia’s post sparked a wider reflection on the diversity and depth of Indian food, a topic that Indians themselves continue to explore.