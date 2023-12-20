Viral video shows fearless man posing with giant king cobra, internet is scared

A recent viral video shared by Instagram user @therealtarzann features a man fearlessly interacting with a massive King Cobra, challenging the innate fear associated with these formidable reptiles.

In a world where opinions about snakes vary from admiration to sheer terror, a recent viral video has become the talk of social media, showcasing a man fearlessly posing with an enormous King Cobra. For those who are not fans of snakes, brace yourself before watching the heart-pounding footage.

The attention-grabbing video was shared by @therealtarzann on Instagram. In this gripping clip, a man confidently interacts with a massive cobra, attempting to strike a pose that challenges the inherent fear associated with these formidable reptiles.

Since its online debut, the now-infamous video has amassed over 27,000 likes, triggering a wave of reactions from netizens who eagerly shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One intrigued viewer couldn't help but exclaim, "It's a monstrous snake!" The sheer size and power of the cobra left a lasting impression, with another user admitting, "That reptile looks majestic, but encountering it in real life would undoubtedly send chills down my spine." The daring act didn't go unnoticed, as a third user applauded with, "Nice work," acknowledging the audacity displayed in the face of such a formidable creature.

The video evoked a sense of awe, with one user describing the cobra as a "Magnificent king." However, the captivating encounter didn't escape the scrutiny of those who find snakes downright terrifying. "So scary even to see," admitted a fifth user, echoing the sentiments of many who share a deep-seated fear of these slithering creatures.