Viral video shows fans exchanging punches in brawl during Ind vs Afg World Cup 2023 match in Delhi

However, the match was not without its off-field drama, as a video of a spectator altercation in the stands quickly became a social media sensation.

In an electrifying clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Indian cricket team secured a commanding victory over Afghanistan during a crucial match in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which transpired on a Wednesday. The contest was marked by high-octane performances, not just on the pitch, but also in the stands, as a video capturing a spectator altercation gripped the attention of social media.

The iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium bore witness to an enthralling showdown, concluding with India prevailing by eight wickets. As the match unfolded to widespread excitement, an unexpected drama unfurled in the spectator stands, casting a shadow over the sporting spectacle.

Kalesh during #INDvAFG wc cricekt match over the guy who was getting beaten by fans was shouting Naveen instead of Kohli-kohli pic.twitter.com/MVv41Y3DXH — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 11, 2023

A video clip that rapidly went viral depicted Indian cricket enthusiasts engaged in a physical confrontation within the stadium. The exact trigger for the dispute remained enigmatic, but it quickly became a hot topic across various social media platforms. The video showcased fans exchanging blows and grappling in a chaotic scene. One social media user who shared the clip amusingly labeled it as "Kalesh during #INDvAFG WC cricket match," humorously noting that the individual on the receiving end of the altercation was shouting "Naveen" instead of "Kohli-Kohli."

Nonetheless, amidst the off-field drama, Rohit Sharma emerged as the undisputed star of the match. His awe-inspiring performance included a record-breaking century that propelled India to reach their target of 273 runs in a mere 35 overs. In addition to securing India's victory, Sharma etched his name into the annals of cricket history by surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record. This remarkable feat marked Sharma's seventh century in World Cup matches, solidifying his status as the leading century scorer in the history of One Day International (ODI) World Cups.

On the pitch, Afghanistan had set a commendable target of 272 for 8 after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Hashmatullah Shahidi led the charge for the Afghan batting lineup, making a substantial contribution to their total score. Nevertheless, on a pitch that favored the batsmen, Afghanistan's target proved insufficient to challenge the formidable Indian team, especially in the face of Rohit Sharma's exceptional batting prowess.

This victory extends India's impressive winning streak in the tournament, further solidifying their position as formidable contenders in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.