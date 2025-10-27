Viral video shows Donald Trump shaking moves during welcome ceremony at Malaysian airport, surprises netizens who ask...

Delhi Metro: DMRC plans BIG move to ease rush-hour congestion, 32 stations, including Noida Sector 16, to be...
VIRAL
US President Donald Trump's welcome at the Malaysian airport was a grand one as performers from various countries gave him a glimpse of the vast Asian culture. During the ceremony, Trump also danced making the revelry brighter.
US President Donald Trump's welcome in Malaysia was no less than a grand spectacle as he embarked on the first leg of his five-day Asian tour on Sunday. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim greeted and welcomed the US President at Kuala Lumpur International Airport as amid American and Malaysian flags galore. During Trump's welcome, which was marked by a big celebration, traditional dance performances representing Malay, Chinese, Indian, and Borneo indigenous communities were featured. The video of his welcome quickly went viral on social media, showing Trump dancing merrily to the performers' tunes.
Trump participated in the celebration and willingly tried to mirror the steps of the performers who surrounded the President to give him a glimpse of mixed cultures at the tarmac. Donald Trump waved his arms in his trademark style, signaling Prime Minister Anwar to also join in.
Trump's visit to Malaysia is part of a high-profile diplomatic tour to enhance trade and regional stability. Malaysia is the first leg of Trump's three-nation tour which also include Japan and South Korea marks Trump's return to international diplomacy. Trump's Asia tour comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for the ASEAN Summit and a ceremony marking an expanded ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, which Donald Trump claimed to have brokered after border clashes earlier this year.
Before Trump arrived in Malaysia, In an announcement on Truth Social, he said, “I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand…To accommodate everyone for this major event, we will sign the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival.”
After Malaysia Trump will head for Japan where he will likely meet newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanao Takaichi in Tokyo after which he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. Some reports say that a last-minute meeting is possible between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un near the Demilitarized Zone.