Viral video shows couple singing Mohammed Rafi classic with their father, internet moved by heartfelt performance

Viewers praised the family's harmony, but the father's voice received the most appreciation.

A touching video of a couple singing Mohammed Rafi's iconic song 'Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par' with their father has taken over the Internet.

The video shows the trio dressed in similar blue outfits - the elderly father is seated on a chair while the couple sits respectfully near his feet and sings along.

The caption of the post read, ''So, here is our next fam-jam, hope you will love it!!''

Watch the video

The text overlay on the video says, "Some sadness makes you happy." The video has garnered over two million views so far.

Social media reactions

One user said, The richness in your family singing reflects not just talent but a lifetime of devotion and passion for music. Especially uncle's voice carries such a depth and ageless beauty, it touches my heart and inspires me to listen again and again.''

Another user wrote, ''love and respect! Everything, the song, the voice, the pitch, the lyrics, the family, the coordination and the union in this video got me emotional.''

A third user commented, ''Such a ‘sureeli family’ God Bless you all

Another user wrote, ''I love how the couple is sitting on the ground near Uncle Ji. It shows tremendous humility and respect. Today’s gen doesn’t think much of these things, but it speaks volumes about upbringing. Humility only raises your stature both with humans and God. My sincere Adaab to the family.''

