A heartwarming moment featuring a couple at Arijit Singh's concert has captured the attention of social media. In the now-viral video, the cople can be seen lip-syncing to a song while looking lovingly at each other, with firecrackers lighting up the background, adding to the magic of the scene.

Plus-size influencer Zenith Roy Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a video featuring herself and her husband, Subhadra Sundar Chakraborty.

In her post, Zenith expressed her excitement, saying, “Romantic reel of the year. That firecracker at the end was a surprise. Wowww. Thank you, Arijit Singh, for gifting us this wonderful evening!”

The video begins with a text insert stating, “POV: You are enjoying an Arijit Singh concert drenched in rain with your spouse, and then this happens…”

In the video, Zenith lip-syncs to the song "Tum Hi Ho" from Aashiqui 2. As this affectionate moment unfolds, firecrackers unexpectedly light up the background, enhancing the romance of the scene.

Soon after the video was shared online, it has gone viral, garnering numerous likes and comments. Viewers have expressed their appreciation for the couple and shared thoughts about their special moment.

One Instagram user humorously remarked, “Is it Arijit attending his own concert?” in reference to Subhadra Sundar’s bearded appearance, which resembles the singer. Zenith responded, “Nice joke. He is singing in the background! That’s the Arijit Singh Bangalore Concert.”

Another user commented, “Cutest thing on the internet today.” A third person said, “Moment hai bhai moment”. A fourth user remarked, “Sister is having her own personalized Arijit.” Many others responded to the video with heart emoticons.