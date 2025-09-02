Viral video shows bus driver hits brakes on time, prevents fatal accident after pothole almost kills rider; Know what happened

Bus driver Shashidhar Shetty averted a severe accident at Nanthoor junction in Mangaluru that could have taken the life of a two-wheeler rider. The video of the incident went viral.

Some accidents can be avoided if the right decisions are taken at the right time. This understanding was put into reality by a bus driver in Mangaluru. Bus driver Shashidhar Shetty averted a severe accident at Nanthoor junction that could have taken the life of a two-wheeler rider.

What happened in the accident at Mangaluru’s Nanthoor junction?

Around 8:45 pm, Shetty was driving the Rajalaxmi bus on route no 15 from KPT towards Nanthoor junction and at this point he saw a speeding scooter hit a massive pothole, then slid and the ride was thrown onto the road. At that time, the bus driver gauged the upcoming danger and hit the brakes at the right time, and successfully prevented a potentially fatal accident, according to the report by DaijiWorld.

The incident was captured on the bus’s dashboard camera and has gone viral. The viral videos caught the attention of the netizens who praised Bus driver Shetty for his quick thinking and action. As the bus driver received praise, netizens criticised the poor conditions of the roads in Nanthoor along with other stretches of the national highway, which are filled with potholes and have not been repaired posing a threat to commuters.

Similar accident

Due to these rough conditions, another accident took place a few days back. A two-wheeler rider died due to an accident that occurred near Mukka in Mangaluru. The pillion rider sustained injuries. The deceased is identified as Karunakar Eshwar Shetty. The two had left their homes and during their return journey towards Chelyaru, near Mukka Junction, while they were riding on NH-66 Mangaluru–Udupi road, a collision between the scooter and a car which was being driven rashly by the negligent driver Mohammad Taufiq occurred.