National crush Priya Prakash Varrier, becomes an extra in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, shocked netizens react
Graham Greene, Die Hard, Twilight actor, passes away at 73
Viral video shows bus driver hits brakes on time, prevents fatal accident after pothole almost kills rider; Know what happened
DNA TV Show: India's 'Operation Vikram-32' against Trump
Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimics this Bollywood actor at Marine Drive
Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Russia makes BIG offer to New Delhi, will give...
Ratan Tata's TCS bags BIG deal of Rs 5669 crore from Scandinavian company, its business is...
Is Virat Kohli's mega-budget biopic in works? Popular TV actor makes shocking claims
Shehnaaz Gill 'forgets' Sidharth Shukla's death anniversary, netizens lose cool, brutally troll her: 'Shame on you'
Swara Bhasker REFUSES to comment on Kangana Ranaut's political career, but says 'rajneeti glamours nahi hai jaha aap...' | Exclusive
VIRAL
Bus driver Shashidhar Shetty averted a severe accident at Nanthoor junction in Mangaluru that could have taken the life of a two-wheeler rider. The video of the incident went viral.
Some accidents can be avoided if the right decisions are taken at the right time. This understanding was put into reality by a bus driver in Mangaluru. Bus driver Shashidhar Shetty averted a severe accident at Nanthoor junction that could have taken the life of a two-wheeler rider.
Around 8:45 pm, Shetty was driving the Rajalaxmi bus on route no 15 from KPT towards Nanthoor junction and at this point he saw a speeding scooter hit a massive pothole, then slid and the ride was thrown onto the road. At that time, the bus driver gauged the upcoming danger and hit the brakes at the right time, and successfully prevented a potentially fatal accident, according to the report by DaijiWorld.
The incident was captured on the bus’s dashboard camera and has gone viral. The viral videos caught the attention of the netizens who praised Bus driver Shetty for his quick thinking and action. As the bus driver received praise, netizens criticised the poor conditions of the roads in Nanthoor along with other stretches of the national highway, which are filled with potholes and have not been repaired posing a threat to commuters.
ALSO READ: SHOCKING: Viral video shows a careless biker miraculously escapes DEATH after hitting a bus head-on - WATCH
Due to these rough conditions, another accident took place a few days back. A two-wheeler rider died due to an accident that occurred near Mukka in Mangaluru. The pillion rider sustained injuries. The deceased is identified as Karunakar Eshwar Shetty. The two had left their homes and during their return journey towards Chelyaru, near Mukka Junction, while they were riding on NH-66 Mangaluru–Udupi road, a collision between the scooter and a car which was being driven rashly by the negligent driver Mohammad Taufiq occurred.