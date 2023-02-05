Viral video shows bird mimicking any sound it hears, netizens are mesmerized

screengrab

New Delhi: Nature can be enthralling in a variety of ways. And if you enjoy watching wildlife videos, here's one that might make you very happy. A video of a lyrebird has gone viral, and many people are captivated by it.

A lyrebird is a species of ground-dwelling Australian birds. They are notable for their ability to mimic natural and artificial sounds from their environment, and the striking beauty of the male bird's huge tail pic.twitter.com/TRH5BWgARG — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) February 3, 2023

"A lyrebird is a species of ground-dwelling Australian birds. They are notable for their ability to mimic natural and artificial sounds from their environment and the striking beauty of the male bird's huge tail." reads the video caption.

According to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, lyrebirds can imitate nearly any sound. They typically mimic loud, distinct sounds made by other birds, mammals, and even humans. It has been reported that they can imitate sounds such as train whistles, horns, sirens, and chainsaws.

This video was shared a few hours ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by 11,000 people and has been viewed more than 996,000 times. Netizens took to the comment section and shared their thoughts and opinions.

Here are some of the reactions:

An individual in the Twitter comments said, "The beauty of nature. I don’t want Metaverse; I still have a lot to see in the real world, person to person" A second person said, "I wonder if anyone measured the chirping starting at the 15 sec mark - to see if the length of each chirp, and delay in-between, are identical?" "I thought this was another Alien creature like that horse thing in the forest, floating around on the TL" added a third.