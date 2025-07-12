Viral video showing elderly security guard's wholesome moment with kids gets a 'like' from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, WATCH

A wholesome video featuring an elderly security guard's sharing a heartfelt moment with school kids is making waves online, leaving netizens impressed.

A wholesome video featuring an elderly security guard's sharing a heartfelt moment with school kids is making waves online, leaving netizens impressed. And guess what! Even actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu couldn't hold her excitement after seeing the video shared on Instagram.

Not only did Sam 'like' it, but also she posted it to her Insta stories, as a sign of admiration. In the video, an elderly security guard, standing near a gate, is seen giving high-five to school children as they pass by. Meanwhile, he is also spotted giving a friendly pat on a little girl's back.

Watch

"kabhi kabhi ek high-five hi kaafi hota hai (Sometimes, even a high-five is enough)", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Hey, he is my building watchman. He is genuinely very kind hearted", wrote one user.

Another user commented, "The blessed side of instagram".

A third joined, "He might never get a bonus, go home with medicines on the table and behind that uniform might be unpaid bills, unspoken worries and sleepless nights. Still he chooses to add happiness on the faces of these kids. I think thats a kind of love and kindness we dont talk about enough".