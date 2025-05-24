VIRAL
There are people who are brave, and then there are daredevils who find thrill in doing life-threatening activities. A heart-pounding video is going viral on the internet, sparking urgent safety concerns among viewers. The clip shows three children playing alarmingly close to the edge of a tall building.
The video, posted on Instagram by @leeladharmeel, captured children walking on the sloping rooftop of a high-rise building. It appears they were trying to jump from the terrace onto the slanted part, which looked extremely risky. After a few tense seconds, the children jump back onto the terrace. Although everything seemed fine and all were safe, netizens raised concerns about the society's management and highlighted the importance of child supervision, as a careless act could have been turned into a tragedy.
While the exact location is unknown, it video ignited discussion about children's safety, especially since there have been many incidents where people have lost their lives due to carelessness. “Always take care of children in high-rise buildings,'' a text on the reel reads.
The video has sparked tension among the netizens and has garnered lakhs of likes and views online.
One user wrote, ''Person taking video should shout...but atleast someone did.
''I'm a mother to a 8 year old. My anxiety skyrocketed seeing this video. Their parents need to see this,'' said another user.
''I can Paytm 500 rs to this society for buying a lock for terrace. Pathetic management!!!,'' a third user commented.
''Terrace should be locked always… access should be limited,'' a user wrote.
''Life saver person who saw them and scolded them capturing this video. It's a serious warning to all the parents,'' another user said.
''What the actual hell where are their parents. I almost fell off the chair watching this. My heart just dropped,'' a user wrote.
