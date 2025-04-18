A United Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines caught fire due to a rare cause. The flight was on way from the Denver International Airport in Colorado to Edmonton in Alberta, Canada. Here's what went down

A United Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines caught fire due to a rare cause -- a rabbit strike. The flight was on way from the Denver International Airport in Colorado to Edmonton in Alberta, Canada. However, its engine burst into flames just moments after takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The fire appeared to have started after a rabbit got sucked into the engine before the aircraft took off.

'Rabbit through number two'

"United 2325, it looks like you got, every once in a while, little bursts of flame coming out of the right engine," an official was heard saying over the radio as reported by Fox8. To that, a crew member replied, "We think we lost our right motor." The pilot said, "Rabbit through the number two (engine), that'll do it."

Nearly 160 onboard

The aircraft, carrying 153 passengers and six crew members, returned to Denver around 8:05 pm. The passengers were then transferred to another plane and flown to the Canadian city.

'My stomach dropped'

One of the passengers told ABC News that he heard a loud bang when the rabbit was gobbled by the engine, followed by a significant vibration in the plane. Another passenger shared his experience saying he thought the plane was going to crash. "My stomach dropped and I just thought I'm going to see a plane go down," he said.

Extremely rare incident

Rabbit strikes are extremely rare on flights with only four being reported last year, according to the FAA, which has launched an investigation into the incident.