Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

One such video that gained immense popularity on Instagram depicted a shirtless man engaging in an extraordinary act: handling dozens of snakes with his bare hands.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

New Delhi: Snakes, as ancient and enigmatic reptiles, have long evoked both fear and fascination in human societies across the globe. With their slithering bodies, venomous fangs, and captivating colors, these creatures occupy a unique space in the natural world. While many people keep a safe distance from them, a select few treat snakes as intriguing companions or even playful toys, showcasing the diverse range of human perceptions and interactions with these creatures.

The duality of human reactions to snakes is apparent, with fear and caution being the most common responses. This fear, known as ophidiophobia, is deeply rooted in human evolution. Early ancestors faced real threats from venomous snakes in their environment, making an innate fear of these creatures an advantageous survival trait. Even in modern times, this instinctual fear persists, perpetuated by cultural representations and cautionary tales.

However, there exists a small subset of people who are drawn to snakes and find joy in keeping them as pets or handling them. These individuals, known as herpetologists or snake enthusiasts, appreciate the beauty and complexity of these reptiles. They may spend years studying snake behavior, understanding their ecological roles, and promoting snake conservation efforts.

In the age of social media, captivating and unusual content spreads rapidly across various platforms. The fascination with snakes has not escaped the online world. Viral videos of snake encounters have taken the internet by storm, garnering millions of views and sparking discussions. One such video that gained immense popularity on Instagram depicted a shirtless man engaging in an extraordinary act: handling dozens of snakes with his bare hands.

The video's setting appeared to be a function or event, drawing a curious audience keen to witness such a daring and unusual spectacle. As the man showcased his confidence and skill in managing the snakes, viewers were both awestruck and concerned. While some marveled at the man's audacity, others expressed anxiety about the potential dangers involved.

The internet was left in shock by the viral video, sparking a wide array of reactions from users worldwide. While some praised the act as brave and daring, many others expressed deep concern and labeled it as foolish and dangerous.

Among the comments, there was a user who expressed genuine fear, stating, "This is so scary."

Another concerned user pleaded, "Please don't repeat it again." 

A third user expressed disapproval and a strong word of caution, stating, "This is stupid; please don't repeat it." 

