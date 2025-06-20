The hilarious duo Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal is back. Indian cricket team's former left-handed opening batter Shikhar Dhawan and leg-spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, keep fans entertain on-field. However, their reels on Instagram keeps fans entertain off-field too.

The hilarious duo Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal is back. Indian cricket team's former left-handed opening batter Shikhar Dhawan and leg-spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, keep fans entertain on-field. However, their reels on Instagram keeps fans entertain off-field too. Recently, Shikhar Dhawan shared a hilarious reel video on his Instagram, in which both Dhawan and Chahl, are dressed up to recreate a scene from Mahabharat. The video has now went viral and fans are saying, lgta h sbka role kha jayenge'

What's in the video?

In the viral video, Yuzvendra Chahal took on the role of Shakuni Mama, wearing traditional sherwani, pearl necklace and golden cap. Shikar Dhawan portrayed Duryodhan, wearing red dhoti and warrior like 'Kavach'. Shikhar Dhawan posted the reel with the caption, "Kya aap jante ho ki Shakuni Mama kya sun rahe hai? (Do you know what Shakuni uncle is hearing?)"

In the video, Shikhar Dhawan playing Duryodhan, can be seen immersed in a deep thought, when Chahal playing Shakuni Mama, asks, 'Bhanje Duryodhan, yeh mai kya sun raha hu (Nephew Duryodhan, what am I hearing)." To which Shikhar replied, "Yeh mai kaise bata saktu hun mamashree, ki aap kya sun rahe hai (How can I tell what you are hearing uncle)," Dhawan mimicked a dialogue in reply.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Fans react

While many fans commented laughing emojis. Some fans dropped in some hilarious comments. One fan said, 'Ipl band hogai or ramayan chalu ho gaya.' Another commented, 'Ye dono ka alg hi chl rha'. One commented, 'Small clip of biggest upcoming movie.'

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal are quite popular for their reels on Instagram. They share a good bond, often posting photos and videos together. Yuzvendra Chahal was last seen in IPL 2025 final, where his team Punjab Kings suffered defeat against Virat Kohli's RCB. While Shikhar Dhawan is enjoying his leisure time, after his retirement announcement in August 2024.