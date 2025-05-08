Veteran Actress who was originally in the song, recreated 'Koi Sehri Babu', 52 years later in a video that has now gone viral. Adorned in a floral salwar suit, she grooved with some 'thumkas' in the cutest way possible, making the Internet go into awe.

Classic Bollywood song 'Sehri babu' from the 1973 movie 'Loafer' with a bit of fusion has taken the internet by storm. Everyone on the Internet started grooving to its catchy beats when cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur danced to it celebrating India's historic win against New Zealand and shared the video with fans.

Following the trend, Veteran Actress Farida Jalal, who was originally in the song, recreated 'Koi Sehri Babu' 52 years later in a video that has now gone viral. Adorned in a floral salwar suit, she grooved with some 'thumkas' in the cutest way possible, making the Internet go into awe.

The original song 'koi sehri babu, dil lehri babu' is from the 1973 film Loafer, which originally had legendary actresses Mumtaz and Farida Jalal. The song is sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by laxmikant-Pyarelal.

The internet reacted to her dance in a viral video that was posted on social media platform X. One user said, “I want to squish her cheeks.” Another said, “kitne din baad dikhi the legendary actress”. One added, “she has always been such a cutieee.”

On the work front, Farida Jalal was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bansali's web series Heeramandi on the OTT platform Netflix. Farida Jalal had a long career in Bollywood, where she played the mother of many Bollywood actors including King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Her popular films are Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Laadla.