Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

In a shocking incident that has captivated social media, a massive seven-foot-long python was discovered inside the bonnet of an SUV at a garage in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the python being rescued has gone viral, sparking widespread attention online.

The unusual event took place at a garage near Hotel Ajay International in the Civil Lines area, where a Mahindra Scorpio SUV had been parked for repairs. When a mechanic opened the bonnet to inspect the car, he was stunned to find the huge snake resting near the battery. Acting swiftly, the garage owner alerted authorities by contacting emergency services, and the forest department was promptly notified.

A team of forest department officials arrived at the scene to carry out the rescue operation. The entire process, which was filmed and shared widely, shows the officials carefully removing the python from the car. Due to the size and weight of the snake, the rescue required two officials—one holding its head and the other lifting its tail. Once safely removed, the python was placed in a gunny bag and later released at a secure location.

The crowd gathered around the garage cheered and clapped for the rescuers, applauding their efforts in safely handling the snake. The video has since gone viral, with viewers expressing both shock and admiration for the officials involved in the rescue.