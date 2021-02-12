Viral video: See how father makes daughter's ponytail in 5 seconds

A video is going viral on social media in which a father is seen making his daughter's ponytail. The most special thing in this video is that the father made his daughter's ponytail in just 5 seconds. You will be surprised when you know the method.

In fact, in this Tiktok video, the father used a vacuum cleaner to make his daughter's ponytail in just 5 seconds. This video has caught social media by storm.

It can be seen in the video that the girl is standing in front of the mirror. Her hair is scattered. She asks her father to make the peak. Her father brings a vacuum cleaner from behind and starts it under her hair. The entire hair of the girl goes inside the vacuum cleaner and her hair gets tied easily.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the cute father-daughter duo:

Dad + Daughter= Millions Dollar Happinesspic.twitter.com/fsWO63pRum — Prakash Sinha (@PrakashSinha91) February 11, 2021

Dad is the first hero for every daughter. — Devika (@Devika26452365) February 11, 2021

Daughters also are Dad's biggest loyalist,supporter,partner in crime too.. — Jayoti Banerjee (@jayotibanerjee) February 11, 2021

This video was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. 'Men will be men, father + daughter - the besties ever,' Dipanshu wrote.