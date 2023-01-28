Search icon
School teacher's energetic dance to 'Katto Gilehri' with students takes internet by storm, viral video

To add to the list of such videos, here is a captivating clip of a teacher dancing with students to Daler Mehndi's 'Katto Gilehri' song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

New Delhi: The internet has evolved into the go-to source for all things viral. Every day, something catches the attention of millions and takes over social media, from songs to dances to people. To add to the list of such videos, here is a captivating clip of a teacher dancing with students to Daler Mehndi's 'Katto Gilehri' song from Miley Naa Miley Hum movie. The teacher in the clip is identified as Anushka Chaudhary and the video is shared on her official Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the now-viral video, the lady teacher can be seen dancing with her students to Daler Mehndi's hit song 'Katto Gilehri' and it's too wonderful to miss. Their dance moves were absolutely amazing, and it is safe to say that their performance will unquestionably delight you.

The video was posted on Instagram few months ago and since then, has garnered numerous comments from netizens who couldn't stop praising the phenomenon dance performance. It has also received more than 4 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Wow it is so good ” “. Lots of blessings to you ma'am…This is so so good” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Bacchon ka future finished tata bye bye.. ye galat baat hai.. very disappointed”

