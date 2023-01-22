Search icon
Viral video: School teacher dances to 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle' with her students, netizens say 'so cute..'

Adding to the list of such videos, here we bring you a delightful clip of a teacher dancing with students to Daler Mehndi's 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet has become the go-to place for all things viral. From songs to dances to people, something or the other catches the attention of millions and takes over social media on a daily basis. Adding to the list of such videos, here we bring you a delightful clip of a teacher dancing with students to Daler Mehndi's 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle' song. The teacher in the clip is identified as Anushka Chaudhary and the video has garnered more than 54,000 views. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@chaudharymuskan26)

In the now-viral video, the lady teacher can be seen dancing with her students to  Daler Mehndi's hit song 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle' and it is too good to miss out. Well, their dance moves were phenomenal, and it is safe to say that their performance will undoubtedly delight you. "Music class me aane ka josh" reads the video caption.

The video was posted on Instagram on January 22 and since then, has garnered numerous comments from netizens who couldn't stop admiring their beautiful bond. It has also received more than 54,000 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Kash meri v bachpn me aisi teacher Hoti to ” “. Lots of blessings to you ma'am…for fulfilling your duty so well” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “That's a lovely way to conclude a class! Perfect dance moves hardly matter when what's most important is the spirit.”

