School girl steals show with her adorable dance moves to Saami Saami, viral video

The most recent addition to that roster features a cute schoolgirl dancing to the peppy track.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Since its release, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-performed single Saami Saami from the movie Pushpa: The Rise has become a favorite among viewers. Additionally, there are a ton of videos of people dancing to this upbeat music on the Internet. The most recent addition to that roster features a cute schoolgirl dancing to the peppy track.

The video is posted on Twitter by user named Sabita Chandra. The video begins with a small girl dancing on stage while sporting two adorable braids, with several children cheering for her and imitating her dance moves in the backdrop. The young performer aced every aspect required for a iconic performance, including nailing every dance move and catching every rhythm. Her carefree performance may leave you delighted.

The video has been posted few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 70,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The girl's joyful performance won hearts online.

Here's how the internet reacted:

"So cute," commented an Instagram user. "Super performance", said another. "Aww, cutie pie rockstar," stated a third. "Cutie," shared a fourth.

 

