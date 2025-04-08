The video, posted by a teacher from Melur Panchayat Union Kindergarten and Middle School, Therkamoor, featured the children singing and dancing to the popular Thai song Anan Ta Pad Chaye.

Students from a government school in Tamil Nadu have gained popularity online with their accurate cover of a trending Thai song that sounds similar to Tamil. A video of their performance has received over 100 million views till now.

Another video showcasing Shivadarshini went viral in which students were asked to affirm themselves. Among other students, Shivadarshini's version - "Shivadarshini believes in herself" - delighted the internet.

Social media reaction:

Social media users were all in awe of this adorable video. Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "They look like minions," a user said, while another added, "This video is super cute." And we couldn't agree more here.

"God, please take me back to my school days," one of the users said.

A user also called these students cute.

Meanwhile, The video's popularity wasn't just due to the song itself, but also the children's genuine enthusiasm. Shivadarshini, in particular, has become the face of this viral moment.

