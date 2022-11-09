Situated 7,000 feet high, this scary rollercoaster with 110-foot drop will give you goosebumps: Watch

Photo: Instagram/glenwoodcaverns

A video of 7,000 feet high rollercoaster was shared by Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado, US. The video recently started gaining traction on social media. While for some, rollercoasters are thrilling other run as far away as possible from rides.

Even for thrillseekers, this 7,000-high rollercoaster is extremely scary. The scary ride named ‘Defiance’ can be seen coming down from the tall height to the base while people are screaming.

Check out the complete video here:



The video was shared with the caption, “Testing, testing 1, 2, 3. The first official test run of Defiance happened today! Anticipation is growing and we’re excited about it.”

The video has been viewed over 18,000 times and over 1,000 people have liked the clip. The rollercoaster features a 110-foot freefall, and as it is approximately 7,132 feet above sea level, it is the highest rollercoaster in the United States, as per Ladbible. The spine-chilling ride also comes with a 41-foot zero-gravity roll.