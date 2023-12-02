Headlines

Viral video: Saree-clad women's sensational dance to Koi Ladki Hai in rain wows internet, watch

Two women set social media abuzz with their mesmerizing dance to the iconic Bollywood song 'Koi Ladki Hai'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Social media was set on fire this Saturday with a mesmerizing video featuring two women gracefully dancing in hot sarees to the tune of the beloved 1997 Bollywood hit "Koi Ladki Hai" from the movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. Originally performed by actors Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor, this rendition has captured hearts online, garnering widespread attention and admiration.

The captivating clip, which has been making rounds on various social media platforms, was shared on Instagram by the user @eminent_dance_academy. The dance performance exuded elegance and charm, with the added allure of the rain providing a picturesque backdrop, enhancing the overall delightful ambiance of the video.

The internet community was quick to shower the dance video with an outpouring of love and praise:

One viewer expressed, “Beautiful performance,” while another praised the dancers, saying, “It was too good. In a rainy situation, it was not easy to dance. Fantastic, dear. Keep it up.”

Amidst the stream of compliments, a third commenter exclaimed, “Total outstanding,” and a fourth simply appreciated with, “Nice dance.”

The overwhelming sentiment of admiration continued with a fifth person sharing, “Such a cute dance,” encapsulating the collective sentiment of many who were enthralled by the enchanting performance.

