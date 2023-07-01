Viral video: Saree-clad woman's steamy dance to 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' burns internet

screengrab

New Delhi: The allure of social media is undeniable, and one of its most captivating aspects is the prevalence of dance videos. These clips not only captivate people's hearts and minds but also offer a much-needed escape from the stresses of everyday life. Among these captivating videos, one stands out—a mesmerizing display of dance talent that has set the internet ablaze. Shared on Instagram by a user named Anamika, this video features a woman gracefully grooving to the iconic song "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" from the Bollywood movie "Beta."

The woman in the video exudes grace and confidence as she effortlessly moves to the peppy beats of the famous song. Dressed in a sizzling saree, she exudes elegance and charm, while her dance moves demonstrate her remarkable proficiency in the art of dancing. With each sway of her hips and every gesture of her hands, she enthralls viewers, leaving them spellbound by her impeccable skills.

The captivating dance video quickly gained traction online, accumulating an impressive 43,000 likes from viewers. As expected, netizens thoroughly enjoyed the woman's scintillating performance and expressed their admiration in the comments section.

One viewer couldn't help but exclaim, "Wow, this is amazing!" The viewer was clearly taken aback by the dancer's skill and talent, appreciating the flawless execution of her moves. Another commenter, clearly captivated by the dancer's dancing skills, added, "So sexy."

A third individual described the performance as delightful, emphasizing the joy and pleasure they experienced while watching the video. The dancer's ability to convey delight and enthusiasm through her dance moves left a lasting impression on this viewer. Meanwhile, a fourth commenter simply exclaimed, "Superb dance," acknowledging the dancer's exceptional skills and applauding her for the captivating performance she delivered.

The comments section of the video was filled with similar expressions of appreciation and praise, with viewers highlighting the mesmerizing quality of the performance and commending the dancer's talent. The woman's flawless execution, sizzling movements, and the sheer joy she exuded while dancing left an indelible impact on those who watched the video.