Viral video: Saree-clad woman's sizzling dance to Haryanvi song wows internet, watch

A mesmerizing dance video featuring a woman gracefully grooving in a saree to the beats of a popular Haryanvi song has taken social media by storm.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 08:36 AM IST

In the fast-paced world of social media, dance videos have undeniably emerged as the reigning champions of entertainment, captivating audiences worldwide with their infectious energy and creativity. The era of Instagram influencers has seen an exponential rise in the popularity of dance content, with users frequently sharing captivating dance reels and showcasing their moves to viral dance trends.

The latest sensation to take the internet by storm features a woman gracefully grooving in a saree to the beats of the famous Haryanvi song.' Shared on the Instagram handle @anshuyadav__official, the video has amassed an astounding 50,000 likes and continues to garner attention from viewers across the globe.

In the viral footage, the woman, adorned in a stunning saree, showcases her dance prowess to an infectious rhythm of  Infusing her performance with a unique twist and personal flair, her enthusiastic dance moves are nothing short of mesmerizing, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The video has sparked a social media frenzy, with over 50,000 likes and a cascade of reactions from netizens. The comment section is flooded with expressions of awe and admiration, as viewers express their delight and appreciation for the woman's outstanding performance.

Among the numerous accolades, one Instagram user suggests, "She is fantastic. She should open her own dance studio." Another viewer exclaims, "You danced so elegantly. OH MY GOD I LOVED IT." Yet another commenter praises, "Excellent dance performance! She is fantastic!" A fourth admirer enthuses, "What a lovely dance, she's got killer moves."

