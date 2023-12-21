Viral video: Saree-clad woman's killer dance to Haryanvi song wows internet, watch

Headlines

A viral video is taking social media by storm as a woman, elegantly draped in a saree, showcases her mesmerizing dance moves to the popular Haryanvi song 'Mere Jigar Ka Challa.'

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

In the realm of social media, dance videos have become the undisputed champions of entertainment, capturing the attention and admiration of audiences worldwide. The era of Instagram influencers has witnessed a surge in the popularity of dance content, with users frequently sharing captivating dance reels and showcasing their moves to viral dance trends.

The latest sensation to sweep the internet features a woman gracefully grooving in a saree to the beats of the famous Haryanvi song 'Mere Jigar Ka Challa.' Shared on the Instagram handle @parulkhatri1128, the video has garnered an astounding 89,000 likes and counting.

In this viral footage, the woman, adorned in a stunning saree, exhibits her dance prowess to the infectious rhythm of 'Mere Jigar Ka Challa.' Infusing her performance with a unique twist and personal flair, her enthusiastic dance moves are nothing short of mesmerizing.

The video has ignited a social media frenzy, amassing over 89,000 likes and sparking a cascade of reactions from netizens. The comment section is flooded with expressions of awe and admiration, with viewers expressing their delight and appreciation for the woman's outstanding performance.

Among the numerous accolades, one Instagram user suggests, "She is fantastic. She should open her own dance studio." Another viewer exclaims, "You danced so elegantly. OH MY GOD I LOVED IT." Yet another commenter praises, "Excellent dance performance! She is fantastic!" A fourth admirer enthuses, "What a lovely dance, she's got killer moves."

