Viral video: Saree-clad woman's jaw-dropping workout in gym stuns internet, watch

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Meet Suchita Oswal Jain, who runs Rs 12,003 crore empire, India's second-largest business in...

Not Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Ram Charan's Game Changer, or Jr NTR's Devara, this is the most-awaited Telugu film of 2023

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer’s trailer preponed, to release on this date? Here’s what we know

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's jaw-dropping workout in gym stuns internet, watch

Shared on her Instagram profile, the video showcases Pihu performing her workout routine with unparalleled grace and style, all while elegantly draped in a resplendent saree.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

New Delhi: In the realm of traditional Indian attire, the saree holds a significant place, renowned for its elegance and cultural significance. However, it is no secret that managing a saree can present a series of challenges, particularly during physical activities. From keeping the pallu gracefully in position to ensuring that the meticulously arranged pleats remain undisturbed, wearing a saree demands a level of finesse and skill. Nevertheless, for certain individuals, donning a saree is an effortless endeavor that seamlessly merges fitness and fashion.

One such remarkable individual is Pihu Parmar, a fitness enthusiast whose viral video has taken the internet by storm. Shared on her Instagram profile, the video showcases Pihu performing her workout routine with unparalleled grace and style, all while elegantly draped in a resplendent saree. The seamless blend of traditional attire and strenuous exercise leaves viewers awe-inspired and enamored.

The video begins with Pihu appearing in a vibrant saree, exuding confidence and poise. As she embarks on her workout journey, she effortlessly navigates the intricacies of the saree, demonstrating a level of mastery that comes from both practice and passion. The pallu rests elegantly over her shoulder, and the pleats cascade gracefully, a testament to the effort and attention to detail put into the saree's initial draping.

What captures the viewer's attention most is the fearlessness with which Pihu takes on her fitness routine. She fearlessly lifts heavy weights, engages in intense cardio exercises, and performs various strength training movements, all with the charm of a saree swirling around her. Each repetition, each movement, showcases not only her physical strength but also her mental fortitude, embodying the spirit of a modern woman who gracefully defies conventions.


The overwhelming response to Pihu Parmar's viral video speaks volumes about the impact she has made on viewers worldwide. With over 476,000 likes and a multitude of reactions, her fitness regimen has left a lasting impression on many.

While the majority of people were astounded by Pihu's incredible display of fitness while elegantly draped in a saree, curiosity sparked numerous questions. Many followers couldn't help but wonder how she managed to work out so effectively with the traditional attire. They expressed amazement at her ability to flawlessly execute her workout routine, despite the challenges posed by wearing a saree.

However, amid the admiration and praise, some concerned individuals raised genuine questions about the safety of her workout attire. They asked whether wearing a saree during rigorous physical activities might increase the risk of injuries or discomfort. These comments reflect a thoughtful concern for her well-being and a recognition of the importance of proper gym attire to ensure safety during intense workouts.

One Instagram user expressed their awe, stating, "This is absolutely incredible!" Another user raised a concern, asking, "Isn't there a risk of getting hurt if you don't wear the right gym attire?"

