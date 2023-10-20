Headlines

Viral Video: Saree-clad woman's enthralling dance on crowded railway station divides internet

A viral video showcasing a woman's lively dance performance on a crowded train platform has divided the internet.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Trains, an essential part of our daily routines, often serve as the backdrop for captivating moments. A recent video that has taken the internet by storm features a woman donned in a striking purple saree, dancing exuberantly to the beats of Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's hit song, "Jamna Paar," on a bustling railway platform. Shared on Instagram by an individual named Saheli Rudra, the video has already garnered a substantial 8,900 likes, igniting conversations and varied opinions.

A Snapshot of the Scene

The video unfolds in a lively train station, teeming with passengers going about their daily commutes. Amidst the hustle and bustle, one woman's spirited dance performance commands attention. Her dynamic display elicits a range of emotions from those who witness it, including amazement and perhaps a touch of vicarious embarrassment. Dancing in front of such a substantial audience undoubtedly requires an admirable level of courage.

Differing Perspectives

However, the video has not escaped scrutiny and diverse reactions from the online community. Some view it as a quest for attention, akin to a carefully choreographed stunt. Questions about its authenticity have also been raised. A few have gone so far as to suggest that the Indian Railways should consider imposing fines on individuals engaging in such behavior to preserve the peace and order of train stations.

Voices from the Online World

On Instagram, a wide array of responses have emerged:

One user expressed, "I wish I had this level of self-assurance in life."

Adding a touch of humor, another commented, "I'd halt my dancing the moment my mother walked into the room."

A more cautious viewpoint was presented by someone who advised, "If you choose to dance, ensure it is done responsibly. Some individuals in the background appear visibly apprehensive."

Injecting a dose of levity, another user humorously speculated, "This individual could very well be the future champion of 'Dance India Dance!'"

