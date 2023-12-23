Headlines

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's enchanting dance to 'Rang Rara Riri Rara' wows internet, watch

A viral video featuring a woman gracefully dancing to Sarbjit Cheema's timeless hit "Rang Rara Riri Rara" in a traditional saree has taken social media by storm.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

article-main
In a delightful throwback to the evergreen hit "Rang Rara Riri Rara" by Sarbjit Cheema, a captivating video has taken the internet by storm, proving that timeless music knows no bounds. Despite the song's release years ago, it remains a beloved favorite, charming listeners with its memorable lyrics, enchanting music, and captivating visuals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pranalimusic (@pranalimusic)

The viral video, shared on the Instagram account @pranalimusic, features a woman gracefully dancing to the beats of "Rang Rara Riri Rara" in a traditional saree. What sets this performance apart is the dancer's flawless execution, not missing a single beat and maintaining a seamless rhythm throughout.

The video's caption simply reads, "Trending," and it has indeed lived up to the claim, garnering widespread attention and appreciation from netizens across social media platforms.

Viewers were quick to express their admiration for the mesmerizing performance. Comments flooded in from Instagram users, with one writing, "Nice," while another added, "So sweet." A third user exclaimed, "Super," and a fourth simply commented, "Wow." The comment section was adorned with heart and fire emoticons, emphasizing the collective joy and appreciation the video brought to its audience.

In a world inundated with content, this saree-clad dancer's rendition of "Rang Rara Riri Rara" has managed to stand out, proving that the magic of timeless music can still captivate and bring joy to people's lives, transcending the boundaries of time.

