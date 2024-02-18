Twitter
Viral video: Saree-clad teacher's epic dance to Kajra Re on her birthday impresses internet

A heartwarming video of a teacher dancing in her classroom on her birthday to the tune of Aishwarya Rai's hit song 'Kajra Re' has taken social media by storm.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

In the ever-expanding realm of viral content on the internet, one video has captured the hearts of social media users everywhere. A teacher's birthday dance, set to the tune of Aishwarya Rai's iconic song "Kajra Re," has taken the online world by storm, amassing over 74,000 likes on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elna Biby (@elnnaaaaaaa)

Shared by user @elnnaaaaaaa, the delightful clip features the teacher showcasing her dance moves in the classroom, much to the delight of her students and viewers alike. The performance, accompanied by the catchy beats of the Bollywood hit, has garnered widespread praise for its infectious energy and impressive choreography.

The caption accompanying the video reads, "Happy Birthday to the coolest and most entertaining teacher ever, 'Our Rashmi Ma’am'," further solidifying the affection and admiration for the educator.

As the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, expressing their appreciation for the teacher's dedication and creativity. One Instagram user expressed nostalgia, saying, "Kash meri bachpan mein aisi teacher hoti to," while another offered blessings, remarking, "Lots of blessings to you ma'am for fulfilling your duty so well." A third comment emphasized the importance of spirit over perfection, stating, "That's a lovely way to conclude a class! Perfect dance moves hardly matter when what's most important is the spirit."

The overwhelming response to the teacher's birthday dance serves as yet another testament to the power of viral content to unite and uplift people across the digital landscape.

