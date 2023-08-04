Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

A recent case that epitomizes this phenomenon revolves around a video showcasing a doppelganger of Salman Khan, a renowned Bollywood luminary.

New Delhi: The boundless expanse of the internet harbors an innate potential to catapult even the most unassuming videos into a realm of global prominence. Among the diverse array of digital content that finds its home online, it is the unadorned simplicity of cute animal videos, the rhythmic allure of dance performances, and the whimsical charm of celebrity doppelganger portrayals that seamlessly capture our collective attention. It is a testament to the enduring fascination we hold for celebrities that extends beyond the confines of time and space. Even those who share an uncanny resemblance with these icons find themselves basking in the fervor of public admiration, a phenomenon substantiated by the plethora of viral videos that populate our screens.

For those immersed in the world of social media, the rapidity with which these celebrity lookalikes morph into overnight sensations is a familiar spectacle. The immediacy of their rise to stardom, fueled by the interconnectedness of virtual platforms, exemplifies the pervasive power of modern communication. Platforms like Instagram serve as fertile grounds for these meteoric ascents to fame, with users readily embracing and disseminating content that resonates with their shared fascination for famous personas.

A recent case that epitomizes this phenomenon revolves around a video showcasing a doppelganger of Salman Khan, a renowned Bollywood luminary. The video unfolds within the confines of a bustling Mumbai local train, an emblematic backdrop that encapsulates the vibrancy and dynamism of urban life. This doppelganger, exuding an uncanny semblance to the actor, bursts forth with an infectious energy, sweeping bystanders and fellow commuters into an impromptu dance performance. The video's journey to virality commenced with its upload on Instagram, courtesy of a user identified as Zoheb Sayed.

Watch the clip here:

Since its initial posting on Instagram, the video featuring the doppelganger of Salman Khan has garnered an impressive response, amassing more than 12,000 likes. The overwhelming engagement it has received underscores the widespread allure of celebrity doppelgangers in the realm of social media.

Among the myriad of reactions, one individual exclaimed, "Omg, I thought it was Salman!"

Another person chimed in, humorously stating, "This is funny."

However, not all the comments focused solely on the resemblance. Constructive feedback also found its place amidst the sea of admirers. One thoughtful commenter acknowledged the remarkable replication of Salman Khan's style, remarking, "You did an amazing job duplicating the style! Yes, you look like Salman, but try something different in your own manner."