Headlines

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Google Doodle: The story of Altina Schinasi and 'cat-eye' sunglasses she invented

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Google Doodle: The story of Altina Schinasi and 'cat-eye' sunglasses she invented

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

Benefits of vajrasana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

A recent case that epitomizes this phenomenon revolves around a video showcasing a doppelganger of Salman Khan, a renowned Bollywood luminary.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: The boundless expanse of the internet harbors an innate potential to catapult even the most unassuming videos into a realm of global prominence. Among the diverse array of digital content that finds its home online, it is the unadorned simplicity of cute animal videos, the rhythmic allure of dance performances, and the whimsical charm of celebrity doppelganger portrayals that seamlessly capture our collective attention. It is a testament to the enduring fascination we hold for celebrities that extends beyond the confines of time and space. Even those who share an uncanny resemblance with these icons find themselves basking in the fervor of public admiration, a phenomenon substantiated by the plethora of viral videos that populate our screens.

For those immersed in the world of social media, the rapidity with which these celebrity lookalikes morph into overnight sensations is a familiar spectacle. The immediacy of their rise to stardom, fueled by the interconnectedness of virtual platforms, exemplifies the pervasive power of modern communication. Platforms like Instagram serve as fertile grounds for these meteoric ascents to fame, with users readily embracing and disseminating content that resonates with their shared fascination for famous personas.

A recent case that epitomizes this phenomenon revolves around a video showcasing a doppelganger of Salman Khan, a renowned Bollywood luminary. The video unfolds within the confines of a bustling Mumbai local train, an emblematic backdrop that encapsulates the vibrancy and dynamism of urban life. This doppelganger, exuding an uncanny semblance to the actor, bursts forth with an infectious energy, sweeping bystanders and fellow commuters into an impromptu dance performance. The video's journey to virality commenced with its upload on Instagram, courtesy of a user identified as Zoheb Sayed.  

Watch the clip here:

Since its initial posting on Instagram, the video featuring the doppelganger of Salman Khan has garnered an impressive response, amassing more than 12,000 likes. The overwhelming engagement it has received underscores the widespread allure of celebrity doppelgangers in the realm of social media.

Among the myriad of reactions, one individual exclaimed, "Omg, I thought it was Salman!" 

 Another person chimed in, humorously stating, "This is funny." 

However, not all the comments focused solely on the resemblance. Constructive feedback also found its place amidst the sea of admirers. One thoughtful commenter acknowledged the remarkable replication of Salman Khan's style, remarking, "You did an amazing job duplicating the style! Yes, you look like Salman, but try something different in your own manner." 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

Once one of India’s richest actresses, this superstar was tortured by husband, turned alcoholic, died without money

Sliding into Instagram DMs of unknown people to get more difficult, new feature on the way

Abhishek Bachchan postpones Ghoomer trailer launch as a mark of respect to late art director Nitin Desai

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE