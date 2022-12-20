'Made me want to buy it': Salesman perfectly drapes sari in seconds in viral video, netizens stunned

Salesman goes viral on Twitter | Photo: Twitter/ @PunjabiTouch

Picking the perfect sari at a store is quite impossible without the support of 'bhaiyaji' (salesman). He guides you through the journey of picking the perfect colour, and exact shade that with match your skin tone, and body type. The bhaiyaji even goes as far as to drape the sari on himself to help you make an informed decision.

A video of one such bhaiyaji helping out a customer by draping a sari effortlessly has gone viral. In the viral video, the salesman is standing on top of the counter. He is seen setting the pleats of a black-sequined sari and tucking it in. He drapes it within seconds and poses with the 'pallu' perfectly perched on his hand.

Read: Dog reminds girl to study before her father approaches, video goes viral

This video of the salesman wearing the sari perfectly within seconds is winning the hearts of social media. A Twitter user named Punjabi Touch posted the video and wrote, “Bro almost made me want to buy it." The user also pinned the location in a tweet that read, “Gali Dastagir wali near madni market, Gurjanwala (sic).”

Bro almost made me want to buy it pic.twitter.com/QvxJIWF4ht — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022

The video has so far garnered over 45k views. His expertise in sari draping enamoured women to buy the sari even if they had no occasion to wear it.