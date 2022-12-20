Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Made me want to buy it': Salesman perfectly drapes sari in seconds in viral video, netizens stunned

A salesman goes viral on social media for wearing a sari perfectly in seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

'Made me want to buy it': Salesman perfectly drapes sari in seconds in viral video, netizens stunned
Salesman goes viral on Twitter | Photo: Twitter/ @PunjabiTouch

Picking the perfect sari at a store is quite impossible without the support of 'bhaiyaji' (salesman). He guides you through the journey of picking the perfect colour, and exact shade that with match your skin tone, and body type. The bhaiyaji even goes as far as to drape the sari on himself to help you make an informed decision. 

A video of one such bhaiyaji helping out a customer by draping a sari effortlessly has gone viral. In the viral video, the salesman is standing on top of the counter. He is seen setting the pleats of a black-sequined sari and tucking it in. He drapes it within seconds and poses with the 'pallu' perfectly perched on his hand. 

Read: Dog reminds girl to study before her father approaches, video goes viral

This video of the salesman wearing the sari perfectly within seconds is winning the hearts of social media. A Twitter user named Punjabi Touch posted the video and wrote, “Bro almost made me want to buy it." The user also pinned the location in a tweet that read, “Gali Dastagir wali near madni market, Gurjanwala (sic).”

The video has so far garnered over 45k views.  His expertise in sari draping enamoured women to buy the sari even if they had no occasion to wear it.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Celina Jaitly birthday: 5 times the No Entry star turned heads with her stunning looks
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Jammu and Kashmir photos: IED devices, guns, Rs 5 lakh found in package in Samba
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 549 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.