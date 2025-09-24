What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check date
Why Bangladesh captain Litton Das is missing from IND vs BAN Super Four clash?
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes BIG statement ahead of Bihar polls: 'Willing to join...'
EXPOSED! Pakistan's textbooks twist Operation Sindoor, paints India as 'aggressor pleading for peace after...'
Shaheen Afridi backs Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's provocative celebrations in IND-PAK match, issues bold challenge to Team India
Meet man, started with Rs 10,000 salary, worked with Sunil Mittal, later founded company worth Rs 1500000000, his company is...
On sidelines of UNGA, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif urges IMF to consider flood impact on country's economy: 'Steadily making progress...'
Viral video: Russian woman dances to Rajasthani folk song dedicated to her; WATCH
Pahalgam terror attack: Man, who helped LeT terrorists, arrested
Aamir Khan, Salman Khan faced problems while shooting Andaz Apna Apna; they bonded when Salman supported Aamir during...
VIRAL
The clip shows her warmly interacting with a group of traditional folk singers, who not only welcomed her but also sang a song for her, calling her "Polina Baisa."
A video of a Russian woman singing and dancing with Rajasthani folk artists is bringing smiles to social media users.
Polina Agarwal, a Russian citizen married to an Indian man, made headlines when she shared a video of a local market in Rajasthan in an Instagram post.
The clip shows her warmly interacting with a group of traditional folk singers, who not only welcomed her but also sang a song for her, calling her "Polina Baisa."
The word "Baisa" is a respectful address used for women in Rajasthan.
In the video, Polina is seen greeting the musicians before sitting next to them. They ask her name and begin singing these lines: "Bole to meethe lage, hasi to pyaro lage, Bethodo sove mhare aangney, saanwari surat jero janida mharo, Bethodo sove mhara aangney." It roughly translates to: "Her voice is sweet, her smile is charming, she brightens our courtyard with her presence."
Dressed in simple attire, Polina doesn't hold back from dancing to a tune dedicated to her, while the singers keep the rhythm lively.
The video, captioned "A Russian girl in a Rajasthani market," has already been viewed over four million times on Instagram.
Social media users praised both her performance and her expressions. One user said, "They chose the perfect song for you. Loved the lyrics and your dance, Polina Baisaa," while another wrote, "Padhaaro Mhare Desh," a traditional Rajasthani greeting meaning "Welcome to my land."
Also read: 'Every girl deserves this': Family celebration of girl’s first menstruation wins hearts online, WATCH viral video