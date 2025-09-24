Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

Viral video: Russian woman dances to Rajasthani folk song dedicated to her; WATCH

The clip shows her warmly interacting with a group of traditional folk singers, who not only welcomed her but also sang a song for her, calling her "Polina Baisa."

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 07:53 PM IST

Viral video: Russian woman dances to Rajasthani folk song dedicated to her; WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

A video of a Russian woman singing and dancing with Rajasthani folk artists is bringing smiles to social media users.

Polina Agarwal, a Russian citizen married to an Indian man, made headlines when she shared a video of a local market in Rajasthan in an Instagram post.

The clip shows her warmly interacting with a group of traditional folk singers, who not only welcomed her but also sang a song for her, calling her "Polina Baisa."

The word "Baisa" is a respectful address used for women in Rajasthan.

In the video, Polina is seen greeting the musicians before sitting next to them. They ask her name and begin singing these lines: "Bole to meethe lage, hasi to pyaro lage, Bethodo sove mhare aangney, saanwari surat jero janida mharo, Bethodo sove mhara aangney." It roughly translates to: "Her voice is sweet, her smile is charming, she brightens our courtyard with her presence."

Dressed in simple attire, Polina doesn't hold back from dancing to a tune dedicated to her, while the singers keep the rhythm lively.

The video, captioned "A Russian girl in a Rajasthani market," has already been viewed over four million times on Instagram.

Watch the viral video here:

 

 

Social media users praised both her performance and her expressions. One user said, "They chose the perfect song for you. Loved the lyrics and your dance, Polina Baisaa," while another wrote, "Padhaaro Mhare Desh," a traditional Rajasthani greeting meaning "Welcome to my land."

Also read: 'Every girl deserves this': Family celebration of girl’s first menstruation wins hearts online, WATCH viral video

 

