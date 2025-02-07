The viral video shows the snake biting the dancer’s nose and sinking its teeth into it. Fortunately, the snake was non-venomous, and she only suffered a wound on her nose.

Content creators performing risky stunts to earn more likes are common these days, whether it's hanging off cliffs or interacting with wild animals. In one such instance, a Russian dancer posed with a large snake. Unfortunately, things went wrong when the snake bit her in the face while she attempted to kiss the snake, as seen in a video shared by the Instagram user ‘Shhkodalera’.

The viral video shows the snake biting the dancer’s nose and sinking its teeth into it. Fortunately, the snake was non-venomous, and she only suffered a wound on her nose. Despite the pain and shock from the bite, she calmly placed the snake on the ground instead of tossing it, a move that many viewers praised her for. While sharing the video, ‘Shhkodalera’ humorously remarked that it was surely going to be her year.

“The spectacle is not for the faint of heart. I ask you to move away from the screens. Well, who remained, I report that everything is fine, the nose is in place. This year will clearly be mine. I apologize for the obscenity,” translates to her Russian post.

The video, posted by shhkodalera on Instagram rapidly went viral, attracting the attention of social media users who found the incident amusing. In just two weeks, it has gained over 19.8 million views. While some viewers were upset that she was handling wildlife for the sake of a video, others "respected" her for not discarding the snake.

How netizens reacted

“Russian banegi icchadari naagin aur putin se apna intekaam legi. (The Russian dancer will now become an ‘icchadari naagin’ and take revenge from President Vladimir Putin), a user joked.

“Zeher hai ya pyaar hai tera chumma. (Is your kiss venom or love),” a user said, referring to a famous Hindi song. “What else did she expect? A kiss?” a user asked.

“Serves her right! Wild animals belong in the wild, not for your entertainment and definitely, NOT your pet,” another added.