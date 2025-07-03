Viral video: Russian boxer under fire for forcing Orangutan to vape, animal’s health now at risk

Russian boxer Anastasia Luchkina let an endangered orangutan smoke from her vape pen.

A Russian professional boxer has faced widespread criticism after a shocking video showed her offering a vape to an orangutan at a safari park in Crimea. The incident has now gone viral on social media, sparking outrage from both animal rights groups and the general public.

Anastasia Luchkina, 24, has been identified as the woman in the video, which shows Crimea's only orangutan, Dana, inhaling a vape multiple times. The footage was reportedly filmed at the Taigan Safari Park, where Dana has been living since 2018.

According to local outlets, the orangutan displayed "disturbing" behaviour after smoking.

The clip, widely circulated on platforms like Instagram and X, shows Dana puffing on a vape while onlookers laugh. Social media users were quick to condemn the act, calling it "disgusting", "extremely unhealthy" and "a new low in affective behaviour".

PETA UK vice president Mimi Bekhechi said, "If Anastasia Luchkina thinks giving an orangutan a vape is a joke, she must have suffered a few too many head injuries." She further added that it is a violation of the welfare of apes.

Orangutan's health deteriorates

After the incident, park veterinarian Dr Vasily Piskovoy said Dana's condition had deteriorated significantly.

"She is barely able to eat, refuses to talk and lies down all day. There are concerns that she may have swallowed part of the nicotine cartridge, which could cause serious intestinal problems," he said.

Nicotine poisoning is dangerous even in small doses, and the vape reportedly contained 2.5 to 3 millilitres of nicotine liquid. Veterinarians are monitoring the orangutan and may have to perform surgery if the plastic cap has caused a blockage.

"Danochka is like a child. She puts everything in her mouth. If she swallows the vape cap, the consequences could be life-threatening," Dr Piskovoy warned.

