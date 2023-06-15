Viral video: Rubik's cube world record shattered as man solves it in just 3.13 seconds, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: In a truly extraordinary accomplishment, a man has shattered the Guinness World Record for the fastest time in solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's cube, capturing the attention and admiration of people worldwide. Max Park, a talented 21-year-old from the United States, left spectators astounded as he flawlessly completed the intricate puzzle in an astonishing time of 3.13 seconds. This achievement not only exemplifies Max's remarkable skill but also highlights the incredible potential of the human mind.

The previous record, set by Yusheng Du from China in 2018, stood at an impressive 3.47 seconds. Max's ability to surpass this record by a significant margin is a testament to his exceptional dexterity, spatial awareness, and mental agility. His incredible feat took place during the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event held in California on June 11, where Max's performance left the audience in awe and earned him a well-deserved place in the annals of Rubik's cube solving history.

The excitement surrounding Max's record-breaking achievement was captured in a video shared by Guinness World Records. Enthusiastic Cube enthusiasts can be seen cheering him on, celebrating his incredible speed, and recognizing the magnitude of his accomplishment. Max's victory not only solidifies his own place as a Rubik's cube solving prodigy but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring cubers worldwide.

Prior to this groundbreaking achievement, Max had already established himself as a dominant force in the world of competitive Rubik's cube solving. His previous best time for solving the puzzle stood at an impressive 3.63 seconds, demonstrating his consistent dedication to honing his skills and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Additionally, Max holds multiple world records, including both the single solve and average solve times for the 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6, and 7x7x7 cubes. His talent and mastery of these complex puzzles have solidified his status as a Rubik's cube legend.

In a remarkable twist, Max's joint 3x3x3 average record of 4.86 seconds, which he held alongside Tymon Kolasiński from Poland, was recently surpassed by 9-year-old Yiheng Wang from China, who achieved a time of 4.69 seconds. This ongoing rivalry and constant push for improvement within the Rubik's cube community only serve to further elevate the level of competition and highlight the immense dedication and skill of its members.

Furthermore, Max has also left his mark on the 7x7x7 cube category, achieving an astonishing single solve time of 1 minute and 40 seconds. Although this particular record was later broken in 2022, with a time of 1 minute and 35 seconds, Max's achievement exemplifies his versatility and proficiency across various cube sizes.

Max's journey to becoming a world-class cuber has been an inspiration to many, especially considering the challenges he faces as an individual with autism. His unwavering dedication and passion for solving Rubik's Cubes have not only transformed his life but also touched the hearts of countless individuals worldwide. Max's parents have emphasized the therapeutic benefits that cubing has provided for him, describing it as "a good therapy" that has enabled him to overcome obstacles and channel his focus and determination.

Max Park's story serves as a powerful reminder that human potential knows no bounds. His exceptional abilities, coupled with his resilience and unwavering spirit, continue to inspire people from all walks of life to embrace their passions, overcome obstacles, and reach for greatness.