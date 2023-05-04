Search icon
'Dosti ho toh aisi' : Rohit Sharma's bromance with Shikhar Dhawan at toss leaves internet in splits, viral video

Rohit joked after triumphing the toss that he followed Dhawan's advise and chose to bowl first against Punjab Kings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan got back together with his partner-in-crime Rohit Sharma in match No.48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced the five-time champion Mumbai Indians, led by India's all-format captain, Rohit, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.


Rohit joked after triumphing the toss that he followed Dhawan's advise and chose to bowl first against Punjab Kings. “I asked Shikhar Dhawan what to do. He said bowl first, so we will bowl first,” Rohit remarked after winning the toss with the Mumbai Indians. Rohit's venomous retort quickly went viral on the internet. The IPL's official social media handle also tweeted the video of the lighthearted event. Watch it here:

 PBKS vs MI match

Returning to the PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings batted first and achieved a massive total of 213/3, with Liam Livingstone anchoring the innings with an unbroken knock of 82 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 195.24. He hit seven fours and four sixes in his inning. Livingstone also shared an undefeated 119-run partnership with Jitesh Sharma, who also struck 49* off only 27 balls at an 181.48 strike rate. None of the Mumbai Indians bowlers were able to stem the run flow, and Jofra Archer, one of the team's major bowlers, gave runs at an economy rate of 14.00. 

Mumbai Indians didn't get off to a good start when they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck, and it was Ishan Kishan who took over as the anchor and proceeded to construct the innings with Cameron Green. Suryakumar Yadav, who had a 54-run partnership with Green, guaranteed that MI crossed the line and, along with Ishan, had a match-winning partnership. Surya scored 66 runs off 31 balls, including eight fours and two sixes. He had a strike rate of 212.90 when he hit the ball. Mumbai eventually won by six wickets, with Tim David and Tilak Varma concluding the innings. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First-image
